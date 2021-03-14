CFA Society elects Ibukun Oyedeji as new president

The CFA Society Nigeria has concluded it electoral process that started some few weeks back with the election of Ibukun Oyedeji as the president-elect of the Society. Other members of the Board of Governors elected include Chuka Maduabum, CFA vice-president; Musa Bagudu, CFA general-secretary; Kike Mesubi, CFA assistant general-secretary; Folake Bankole, CFA treasurer.

The new officials-elect shall be inaugurated on March 19, 2021, when the current Board led by Banji Fehintola shall officially hand over to the new Board, which would be the fifth since inception.

CFA Society Nigeria is the 137th local affiliate of the over 158 local societies affiliated to CFA Institute comprising over 170,000 plus members in 162 markets globally. CFA Society Nigeria is a not-for-profit association of investment and finance professionals registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2013.

The Society seeks to promote the highest standards of investment practice in Nigeria by continually engaging stakeholders in the Nigerian Financial Markets, including regulators, practitioners, financial services consumers and investors, among others.

She is a leading voice of advocacy promoting such initiatives as Global Investment Performance Standards, Asset Managers Codes and Statement of Investor Rights.