Catholic bishops call for Kanu’s release

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Lucius Ugorji, president, CBCN, made the appeal after a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Binta Nyako rejected Kanu’s bail application.

According to Ugorji, releasing Kanu will open the pathway to economic and security recovery of the South East region of the country.

“We appeal to Mr. President to use his good offices to explore the civil remedy in the best interest of the people of the South East whose economic and social life has been greatly crippled on account of the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will open the pathway to economic and security recovery of the South East.”

Ugorji stated further that the CBCN is requesting the federal government to release Kanu, as a way of resolving the Monday stay-at-home order, which he said has cripple the economic activities of the people and was fuelled by the continued detention of the IPOB leader.

“The Supreme Court on the 15th December 2023 ruled that ‘even though illegalities were committed with the deployment of brutal force to invade his home after he was granted bail and the extraordinary rendition from Kenya into the country, there is a civil remedy.’”

Though Justice Nyako denied bail to Kanu on Tuesday, the court ordered an accelerated hearing of the case involving Kanu, who is facing terrorism-related charges.

Kanu has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest and extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021.