Casio moves to enhance Mathematics education in Nigerian schools

As part of efforts to empower students with critical and high-order thinking skills, Casio Middle East and Africa FZE, an electronic company that manufactures scientific calculators, is facilitating the teaching and learning of mathematics education in Nigerian schools.

The company also recently named Mate Group of Schools, a 50-year-old educational institution, as an ambassador after a successful participation in the Casio Model School project.

Casio Model School project is an inquiry-based learning initiative designed to elevate students’ mathematical proficiency, and academic achievements, and cultivate critical and high-order thinking skills.

Takashi Seimiya, managing director of Casio Middle East and Africa, said the decision to appoint Mate Group of Schools as an ambassador was because the school has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the GAKUHAN approach to learning.

“Mate Group of Schools embodies excellence, and their selection as a Casio ambassador signifies our ongoing dedication to enhancing education in Nigeria and ensuring that quality learning opportunities are accessible to all, ” he said.

Adebayo Dawodu, principal of Mate Group of Schools, said being chosen as a Casio ambassador is a privilege.

According to Dawodu, the school seamlessly integrate calculators with tablets, showcasing her status as a 21st-century educational institution equipped with cutting-edge ICT facilities.

“Casio has been instrumental in not only supplying us with genuine calculators but also in training our teachers and students in innovative learning methodologies that are sure to enhance our performance. As ambassadors, we will continue to champion the company’s mission and parents can be rest assured that their children are receiving a 21st-century education that rivals the best in the world,” he said.

Casio remains committed to delivering groundbreaking products, programmes, and initiatives that promote inclusivity, advance education, support learning, and foster creativity.

Through collaborations with educational institutions such as the Lagos State Ministry of Education and schools like Mate Group of Schools, the company empowers students and educators in Nigeria and around the globe with advanced tools and resources.