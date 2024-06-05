Canada cracks down on student work  hours, prioritizes studies and program integrity

Canada is making changes to its International Student Program to ensure integrity while supporting students.

Minister Marc Miller announced that starting this fall, students can work off-campus for up to 24 hours per week, a change from the 20-hour limit, aiming to promote focus on studies while providing flexibility.

Read also: Canada hastens to halt international student work permits ahead of schedule

Recall BusinessDay reported Canada initiated a temporary policy to address labor shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, permitting full-time off-campus employment (40 hours per week). Initially set to end on December 31, 2022, but the policy was extended until April 30, 2024.

“Students who come to Canada must be here to study. As such, allowing students to work up to 24 hours per week will ensure they focus primarily on their studies while having the option to work, if necessary,”

Miller stressed that the Canadian Government’s primary rationale for the new regulation is to maintain the integrity of the student programme.

Read also: Canada to limit international student intake, restricts post-graduation work permits

“First and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work. We will continue working to protect the integrity of our student programme,” he said.

During academic breaks, students can work unlimited hours. These adjustments aim to balance student needs and academic success, with further details to follow.

Additionally, Canada is developing a Recognized Institutions Framework to maintain high standards and support international students financially while upholding program integrity.