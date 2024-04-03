Canada hastens to halt international student work permits ahead of schedule

Canada has moved up the deadline for issuing work permits for international students graduating from public-private partnership programs from September 1st to May 15th.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stated on March 22 that this measure was implemented to prevent schools from adjusting their admission dates in anticipation of the policy change.

Recently, Businessday reported that the Canadian government plans to implement a two-year cap on international student intake starting in 2024 to manage population growth and address housing issues. Additionally, the policy will limit the issuance of work permits to postgraduate students upon graduation.

Also on January 22, 2024, IRCC confirmed that international students graduating from college programs delivered through a public-private curriculum licensing arrangement will no longer qualify for a post-graduation work permit.

Some schools have declared that the academic year will commence in either June or August. Previously, under the public-private partnership, foreign students were admitted by public schools and then transferred to private ones for a fee.

These students would receive a public school diploma, making them eligible to apply for work permits upon graduation.

However, despite the prohibition, students can now seek alternative work permits, particularly in sectors facing shortages of human resources.

Ontario province, home to at least 14 schools engaged in public-private partnerships, will bear a significant impact, with an estimated loss of approximately 133,000 international students due to the ruling.

Jill Dunlop, head of the Ontario University and College Management Authority, stated that 96% of international study permits in Ontario would be allocated to public schools.

Since October 2023, Canada has been enforcing stricter regulations for international students, citing an increase in immigrant numbers.

This has resulted in housing shortages and escalated rent prices, according to their claims.

The IRCC intends to authorize 360,000 new students, representing a 35% decrease from the previous year, aiming to alleviate pressure on housing, healthcare, and other services.

Canada, along with the U.S., ranks among the top two destinations for international students, partly because of the ease of obtaining work permits post-graduation.

The international education sector contributes approximately US$16 billion to the country annually.