CAF 2023 Awards: Atiku, Obi, hail Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi, and former President of the Nigerian Senate Bukola Saraki have praised Nigerian football stars Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning big at CAF 2023 Awards held in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.

Recall that Osimhen was named CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year after his heroic performances for the Super Eagles and Napoli to become the first Nigerian to win the prestigious award since Kanu Nwankwo won it in 1999.

Super Falcons and Barcelona star Oshoala was crowned the African Best Women’s Player of the Year Award for a record sixth time.

While Super Falcons goal-stopper Nnadozie was crowned the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year following her heroic outing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, especially against Olympic champions Canada, where she made three saves, including stopping a 50th-minute penalty from Christine.

Read also CAF 2023 Awards: Osimhen says winning is dream come true

In a statement on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Atiku @atiku hailed the three internationals for their exploits.

“I am both excited and delighted that Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have won the prestigious CAF Player of The Year in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. This is no mean feat and is unprecedented in the rich footballing history of our dear country,” Atiku said on his official Twitter handle.

“Osimhen bringing the title to Nigeria after 24 years is no mean feat, as is Asisat Oshoala winning the same title for the sixth time.

The greatness of this generation of Nigerians, irrespective of the leadership challenges of the country, is indeed a beacon of hope to all patriots.

Congratulations, Victor Osimhen; congratulations, Asisat Oshoala, and congratulations to all Nigerians.”

Read also CAF Awards: Tinubu hails Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie

Also, Obi took to his Twitter handle to shower encomium on Osimhen, Oshoala and Nnadozie, noting that he was proud of their achievement.

“I like to join all other sports lovers in the country to sincerely congratulate the Nigeria duo of @victorosimhen9 and @AsisatOshoala for emerging African Players of the Year, in the Men and Women categories respectively this year,”

“We are all proud of their awards, which bear witness to their innate talents, passions for growth, and determination for success.

“My sincere desire is that every Nigerian youth will have the needed enablement to explore and develop their talents, and skills and live to fulfil their dreams;

Read also 2023 CAF Awards : Oshoala wins record sixth Best Women’s Player

“And by doing so help to contribute to the development of our nation. These things are possible in the New Nigeria we are looking forward to,” Obi stated.

Saraki, an astute Nigerian politician was full of accolades for Osimhen, Oshoala and Nnadozie on their 2023 CAF Awards.

“From ‘The Phenomenon’, Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9, ending Nigeria’s 24-year drought by bringing home the African Footballer of the Year Award; to our legend, ‘Agba Baller’, Asisat Oshoala @AsisatOshoala, bringing home her sixth Women’s Player of the Year title; to Chiamaka Nnadozie @Nadoziechiamaka, being recognized as the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year; to our Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons bringing home the National Team of the Year honours!

“Our young footballers made us all proud! Thank you for the honours that you have brought to our nation; well done, and keep striving for greatness!