2023 CAF Awards : Oshoala wins record sixth Best Women’s Player

Super Falcons and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala has been crowned the African Best Women’s Player of the Year Award for a record sixth time.

The Barcelona talisman Oshoala received the 2022 CAF Women’s Player of the Year award and a fifth record holder of the award.

The 29-year-old Nigerian has previously won the in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022 respectively and is the first African to win this prestigious for a record five times, overtaking Perpetua Nkwocha who claimed the accolade on four occasions.

“This night, I would love to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my journey from grassroots football to the national level to the club side. Because without you, my coaches, and my teammates, there will be no me,” Oshoal said in her acceptance speech.

“Football is a team sport; it’s a team game and I urge all the federations in Africa to please come together; let’s work together and build our continent. Let’s make it the best in the world.

Read also 2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen wins best male player, ending Nigeria’s 23 year jinx

“It is very possible; it happened in the last men’s World Cup; we saw what happened and shocked the world. In the last World Cup, all the national teams representing Africa in Australia made history.

“And I believe that before the next World Cup, we can get better, do better and win it for sure. Because at the end of the day, if we don’t support ourselves, nobody will come to Africa; nobody will come to this continent to support us.

“We have to work together as a team because football is a team sport. Let’s start at home and go to the world and conquer it.”

Oshoala, who plays club football for Barcelona, beat South Africa’s Thembi Klagtlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda to the award.