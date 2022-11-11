Bwala knocks Keyamo over Tinubu’s defence

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman for the Atiku/PDP presidential campaign council, has condemned Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, over his defence of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate on Channels TV Politics Today, which aired on Wednesday.

Bwala, a lawyer, countered Keyamo’s claims on Tinubu’s innocence about the forfeited monies in his U.S. bank accounts that generated much discussion during the week.

As a guest on the programme on Thursday, the legal luminary argued that Keyamo was in it to deceive Nigerians over the state of the cases involving Tinubu and faulted the idea that he could be separated from the forfeited monies.

“Everything he said yesterday was wrong,” he said. “See, I taught in the law school. I am sorry that I have to say that. There are several courses we teach in the law school — professional ethics is one of them.”

He frowned at the ‘psychological’ tactics that Keyamo used during the show to get Seun Okinbaloye, the anchor, into accepting his argument.

“It is not enough for you to know the law; how you dispense the law and how you argue the law is as important as the knowledge of the law itself. ” “And once you are losing an argument in court, the next thing to do is to descend into the legal gutters to begin to challenge,” he added.

Read also: Five things to know to start your Thursday

He also was displeased with the posture of the APC campaign spokesman, saying that “there is no basis for him to say that apart from two prosecutors in Nigeria, there is no prosecutor that comes close to him.”

Bwala faulted the lack of procedural steps in Keyamo’s defence of his principal. According to him, the Tinubu/Shettima campaign spokesman failed to establish the fact pattern and inference in the case — a condition to lay down to guarantee a successful defence.

“For the Nigerian people, the question is not just about the sources but that there is still a cloud around drug-related offences and activities with somebody who wants to be the number one citizen of the country,” he added, as the anchor probed further about the source of that forfeited money linked to the APC presidential candidate.

Bwala also questioned Keyamo’s professional ethics over his change of position with regards to the Tinubu certification scandal that rocked him during his early years in politics.

According to him, “point number two apart from the drug if you look at part 799, and part 680…… we the spokesman apart from the narcotics case many years ago went to the court to challenge the certificate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In part 680, actually volume 12 Nigeria weekly law report……this are the words of Festus Keyamo, he said “in a final analysis however, Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented a dubious certificate.””