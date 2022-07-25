Businesses urged to increase budgetary spending on employees’ training

Businesses have been urged to increase budgetary spending on the training and continuous training of employees.

Speaking during an online chat, Chidinma Nwankwo, senior media executive and head of Media Buying at All Seasons Zenith, said increase training will enable staff particularly the female folks to climb the career ladder.

According to her, skill gaps, lack of access to mentorship and lack of female focused development programmes have impeded many young women from reaching their career potentials.

Nwankwo said that the career path of most women is riddled with peculiar challenges that require the attention of business leaders worldwide in order to aid career success.

“The best kind of leadership is empowerment. Empower people by giving them responsibility and, as a leader, commit to the steady growth of the people you are leading,” she said.

Nwankwo, a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), said the most successful career women had to first defeat the predominant social constructs that perpetuate self-doubt for them at work.

“These female executives had to take deliberate steps to surmount these limitations by leveraging advanced career development programmes to distinguish themselves in their workplaces and their chosen fields,” she added.

Nwankwo, who is a member of Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) of United Kingdom, urged young female professionals to proactively seek to improve their industry knowledge and expertise as an effective way to advance rapidly in their careers.

“Many young women in their twenties who are just starting out are often the ones with the least confidence, and therefore are in most need of active development programmes to build their skills and confidence level in the workplace. Forward-thinking employers, who value talent and invest in their growth, often find that these women grow to become some of the best assets for any business organisation,” Nwankwo said.