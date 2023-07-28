Businesses in Nigeria must innovate for survival, excellence – Lawal

Businesses in Nigeria have been advised to innovate and be more creative in order to successfully ride the harsh economic storms. Ibidapo Lawal, chief executive officer, Neveah Limited gave the advice at a media event to mark the ninth-year anniversary of his company, recently.

Lawal also said that despite the harsh operating environment affecting businesses in Nigeria, his organisation has continued to focus on excellence.

“It is a very difficult time to operate in Nigeria, but we must continue to strive for excellence. To achieve excellence here, businesses must innovate in order to survive the stormy weather,” he said.

“Today marks nine years since we began the business with the aim to leave an impact in the commodities sector in Nigeria, sourcing the best quality indigenously Nigerian products and exporting them at the best rate possible,” he said.

According to him, “Since 2014 when we started, we have been able to sell various products including base and minor metals and Agricultural products, all locally sourced, to major off takers in over 15 countries around the world. We currently source and operate from almost all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria.”

He reedcall that Neveah has grown from a one-man business to a business of 70+ staff.

“In 2022, we were awarded the Best Sectoral Exporters of Solid Minerals by Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and was most recently ranked 18th out of Financial Times’ ranking of the 100 fastest growing companies in Nigeria.

“We have secured UEBT/RA Certification for dried split ginger and are currently in the works for securing the same for hibiscus flower. We have investor grade ratings with Data Pro, Agusto, and co. This goes to show that our commitment to excellence, personal and business development, and best practices has remained unwavering over the years,” he said.

He also said that “The journey has been anything but smooth, but we would not have it any other way because a smooth sea never made skilled sailors. It is humbling, exhilarating, and encouraging reminiscing on how far we have come as an organisation, and we promise to remain one of the companies to look out for in the commodities, exports, and manufacturing sector.

“We would like to use this opportunity to thank our board, staff, service providers, investors, and stakeholders. It has been a pleasure to walk this path assured of your support. We look forward to what the future holds as we forge on.”