Businesses grounded, residents flee Ogun community as ‘Omo-Onile’ groups clash

Many residents are reported to be deserting some communities in Onibuku, on Idiroko Expressway, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, following deadly violence that erupted Tuesday morning as ‘Omo-onile groups clash.

Eyewitnesses told BusinessDay that the clashes had been ongoing for weeks.

But early morning on Tuesday there was a twist as heavy gunshots forced businesses to close.

Affected areas are Fattek,Oju Alale, Baba Ode, and NAHCO.

The perennial clashes seem to have defied efforts by successive administrations.

A resident who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said: “You will recall that a former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun had enacted the Anti-land Grabbing Act in 2016, with stiff penalties for its infringement – imprisonment for 25 years or death sentence for culprits.

“At that time, we thought the move was going to check the nefarious activities of these bad people, but with the renewed hostilities, it is apparent that the criminals are back to their beat. It is very unfortunate.

BusinessDay gathered that residents are said to be calling friends and loved ones on phone to alert them to stay away for now in order not to be trapped in the fray.

They also called on security personnel to intervene to save the situation.

Social activities and holiday schooling arrangements in the areas were also affected.

At the time of this report, calm had not fully returned to the areas.