Clash between soldiers and residents claims one life

In the Otto area of Lagos mainland, an unidentified man was reportedly gunned down by soldiers following a clash with military personnel.

The incident unfolded as soldiers were dispatched to provide security for Chinese workers in maintenance construction along the railway tracks. Trouble had been brewing between local boys, called ‘Omo onile,’ and the construction crew.

Sources reveal that the Chinese workers had opted for military assistance due to ongoing tensions with the local boys, having lost faith in the effectiveness of the police force.

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, declined to comment, asserting that the Railway Command held jurisdiction over the area.

The incident, which occurred around 1 p.m. in the Ebutte Meta/Otto area, has garnered criticism for the alleged unchecked misconduct of Lagos soldiers.

A police source expressed concern over the recurring incidents involving soldiers and stressed the need to halt such fatal occurrences. Unidentifiable tags on soldiers during such missions complicate accountability and traceability.

Video footage of the incident captured soldiers in military uniform firing shots, inciting panic among residents.

A voice in the background could be heard expressing distress over the situation. Another video showed the lifeless body of the alleged victim, surrounded by mourners. Despite attempts to reach the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Lt Col Ayeni, there has been no response to inquiries.