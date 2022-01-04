BusinessDay set to host 2022 Africa Business Convention in Lagos

BusinessDay Media Limited, producer of BusinessDay (Nigeria), West Africa’s leading provider of business intelligence and information on diversified media platforms including online, mobile, and print, is delighted to announce its plans to host the Africa Business Convention – Africa’s biggest business conference and investment expo.

The second edition of the convention themed ‘Africa recovery’ is scheduled to hold as a hybrid event on the 1st and 2nd of February 2022 at Eko Hotel & suites Lagos, Nigeria, and via Zoom.

Top African government and business leaders as well as high-level networking on the African continent are expected to grace the convention and proffer solutions that will address challenges in the business environment across Africa.

“Following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since it hit the continent in early 2020, there is no better time to discuss Africa’s recovery than now,” Ogho Okiti, Managing Director, BusinessDay (Nigeria) said.

Discussions from the conference will serve as an avenue to promote trade relationships within and outside Africa, review crucial policies and highlight agendas to achieve economic prosperity, explore emerging opportunities, be updated with global industry trends and developments, etc.

In addition, High-level networking sessions are built into the Convention program to facilitate investment meetings, relationship building, lead generation, idea pitching, deal-making, etc.

Okiti who is also the Project Lead, ABC 2022 added that one of the key objectives of ABC2022 is to leverage the event to attract investors and showcase strategic investment opportunities in Africa as the continent continues to recover from the pandemic.

“The convention plans to welcome in-person, 300+ top decision-makers in government and business leaders, and virtually, 3000+ global attendees, including investors, thought leaders, policy experts, development professionals, innovators, global media, etc,” he said.

Confirmed speakers expected at the conference include Akindele Akintoye, Chairman Platform Capital; Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist, Renaissance Capital; Ndubisi Ekekwe, founder Fasmicro Group; Benjamin Akande, senior vice president, Stifel financial corporation, Birgitte Andersen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Big innovation centre; Dimieari Von Kemedi, CEO, Alluvial Agriculture; Ojoma Ochai, Managing partner, Creative Economy Practice (CcHUB); Narine Hall, Co-founder, and CEO, InSpace – a top-ranking virtual learning platform in the world, among others.

“It is expected to be the largest business and investment gathering holding next year that will proffer economic development framework for the year,” Frank Aigbogun, Publisher BusinessDay said.

Interested participants can register for the program via www.africabusinessconvention.com