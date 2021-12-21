Business leaders to participate in Africa business conference

Business leaders, as well as economic experts, have confirmed their participation at the upcoming Africa Business Conference (ABC) 2022 organised by BusinessDay.

ABC is a business conference and investment expo that brings together government, business leaders, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs across Africa and beyond to proffer sustainable solutions to challenges in the business environment.

The second edition of the convention themed ‘Africa recovery’ is scheduled to hold as a hybrid event on February 1st and 2nd, 2022 at Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria and via Zoom.

Discussions from the conference will serve as an avenue to promote trade relationships within and outside Africa, review crucial policies and highlight agendas to achieve economic prosperity, explore emerging opportunities, be updated with global industry trends and developments, etc.

“It is expected to be the largest business and investment gathering holding next year to proffer economic development framework for the year,” Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay said.

Aigbogun also mentioned that participants have to be delegates representing a business, an institution or the government.

Confirmed speakers at the conference include Akindele Akintoye, Charles Robertson, global chief economist, Renaissance Capital; Ndubisi Ekekwe, founder Fasmicro Group; Benjamin Akande, senior vice president, Stifel Financial Corporation; Birgitte Andersen, chief executive officer, Big Innovation Centre; Tayo Fagbule, editor, BusinessDay; Ojoma Ochai, managing partner, Creative Economy Practice (CcHUB), among others.

The 2022 business convention will be divided into the main and side events for deeper discussions and increased impact.

The main events will feature executive conversations with heads of state and government, keynote presentations and thought leadership sessions by experts, policy makers, business leaders and innovators with the purpose of proffering solutions to Africa’s economic problems.

The side events will feature special activities and sessions tailored to fit participants’ varying interests ranging from investment opportunity expo, deal brokerage, smart project exhibition, ideas and innovation pitching, media chat to regional investment fora.