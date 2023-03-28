BusinessDay partners UK firms to host investment conference

As Nigeria prepares to inaugurate a new government in the second quarter of the year, investors are expectant regarding investment opportunities, as well as policies and actions to expect from the incoming administration.

In view of this, BusinessDay Media, West Africa’s leading daily on business and the economy, in conjunction with Cultural Counsel Ltd.; a leading foreign direct investment and transaction advisory consultancy based in London is set to organise the Investing in Nigeria conference.

The conference is scheduled to hold from May 8 – 9, 2023 and will be focus on unlocking the vast investment opportunities in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, and the most populous country on the continent.

Development Finance Institutions, Senior Government officials, Private Equity firms, Venture Capitalists and other Institutional Investors are scheduled to converge in London, United Kingdom, for the Investing in Nigeria conference.

Since the declaration of President-elect Bola Tinubu as the winner of the just concluded elections in the country, the global investment community has been agog with palpable excitement as to what his plans are for the nation.

The president-elect, an accountant, and former Treasurer at Exxon Mobil who ran Lagos State as Governor for eight years, is believed to have the experience and much needed capacity to revive and grow the Nigerian economy.

With its abundant natural resources, in addition to a large, youthful, vibrant population of over 200 million people, Nigeria has become a top destination for foreign investment, particularly in the areas of oil & gas, agriculture, real estate, technology and manufacturing.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for delegates to explore Nigeria’s investment climate and discuss the opportunities and challenges in doing business in the country prior to Tinubu’s swearing-in on May 29th, 2023.

The main objectives of the conference include to showcase the investment opportunities and potential returns in key sectors of the economy, provide a platform for global investors to network with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s public and private sectors, including senior government officials, regulators, industry experts and business leaders.

In addition, the conference is expected to help foster partnerships between Nigerian conglomerates and their foreign counterparts particularly in areas of skills development, job creation and transfer of technical know-how.

Furthermore, it will also highlight the government’s efforts to create a conducive business environment for investors, including regulatory reforms, infrastructure development and incentives for foreign investors and encourage the development of sustainable investment projects that contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and social development.

Work is clearly cut out for Mr Tinubu and his team; Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, with a GDP of over $400 billion, a population of over 200 million people and is rich in natural resources, including oil, gas, coal, iron ore, and a vast agricultural sector.

The country is also home to a large and growing consumer market, which presents significant opportunities for investors.

By attending or participating in the conference, investors can gain valuable insights into the country’s investment climate and identify potential investment opportunities that align with their investment strategies.