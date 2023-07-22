BusinessDay hosts Next Gen Entrepreneurs in Africa competition August 21-25

BusinessDay Media Limited has concluded plans to open its boot camp on August 21 – 25, 2023 to give teenagers opportunity to gain preliminary entrepreneurship knowledge this summer holiday by attending the best apprenticeship programme in Africa

The apprenticeship programme slated to hold at The Tech Zone, Gbagada, Lagos, is designed to be a work-based learning programme for teenagers within the ages of 15 – 19.

According to the coordinator of the programme, “The summer holiday boot camp training will generally incorporates the key elements of the standard apprenticeship model, including workplace experience and related technical expertise.

The apprenticeship programme is a five-day boot camp, which will host 50 teenage apprentices and will feature the use of the latest technology in training, including the use of a workshop and a functional business environment to teach the aspiring teenage entrepreneurs the skills required to develop their business ideas.”

Read also: Why government must prioritise education, entrepreneurship Bilaad

Besides, participants will work in teams to develop and present their business model in form of a 60-seconds elevator pitch at the end of the boot-camp.

The pitch will be judged by well-established business entrepreneurs, advocates, and seasoned business professionals.

The participants will be grouped into the following teams; Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Architecture, Construction and Engineering, Finance, Health and Wellness.

Others include; Hospitality and Tourism, Information Technology Manufacturing, Fashion and Beauty Marketing.

The winning team will be recognised as the Next Gen Entrepreneurs in Africa.

The winners will be awarded a seed capital to develop their business ideas, and will be mentored by seasoned business professionals across different industries

The promotion of this programme will attract access to the youngest most influential market audience.

Partnering organisations will have the opportunity to promote and launch unique products/services, thereby improving brand exposure and increasing product visibility.

Interested participants are to visit the website: www.ceoapprentice.africa to register.