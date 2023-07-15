Why government must prioritise education, entrepreneurship – Bilaad

Bilaad Development Trust has called on government and the private sector to invest in education and entrepreneurship to reduce high levels of poverty and unemployment rates in the country.

Usman Babayitso , Chairman of the group said this would help in curbing the tide of social problems in the country and shape a world where every individual would reach their full potential and goals.

He noted that education is the cornerstone of empowerment and the key that unlocks the doors of opportunity noting that when you

provide quality education to people you have indirectly equipped them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to overcome challenges and seize the opportunities that come their way.

Speaking at the launching of Bilaad Development Trust with the theme, ‘Bridging The Divide: Curating a Prosperous and Egalitarian Society,’ he said, “The difference between excellence and failure is indeed opportunity. But let us not forget that we hold the power to provide this opportunity. It is within our hands to shape a world where every individual, regardless of their background, can reach their full potential. By investing in education, fostering entrepreneurship, embracing inclusivity, and promoting collaboration, we pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future.

“We must foster entrepreneurship and innovation. In a rapidly changing world, where new industries emerge and traditional ones evolve, it is imperative that we empower individuals to adapt, innovate, and create their own opportunities. By supporting aspiring entrepreneurs with mentorship, funding, and resources, we enable them to turn their ideas into reality and contribute to economic growth and social development.”

Babayitso called on influential organisations and individuals to channel their resources towards empowering students, teachers and unemployed Nigerians roaming the streets.

“Let us strive to build schools, train teachers, and provide scholarships, so that no child is denied the chance to learn and grow.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us be guided by the words of Winston Churchill, who once said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.

“Let us have the courage to continue, to persevere, and to provide opportunities that will transform lives and shape a better,” the Chairman added.