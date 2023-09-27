Business moves to check plethora of fire incidents, provides equipment to FRSC

Worried over 2,056 fire incidents and N1trn losses recorded in 2022, Surveillant Fire Limited, a fire protection and security systems engineering company in Nigeria, has donated fire extinguishers to the Federal Road Safety Corps Headquarters in Ojodu, Lagos state.

In a significant demonstration of corporate social responsibility, donation underscores the company’s commitment to the safety and well-being of the community and its dedication to fostering a safer environment for all.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has consistently worked towards ensuring road safety and reducing accidents on Nigerian roads. However, as an organization that prioritizes safety in all aspects, Surveillant Fire Limited recognizes the importance of equipping the FRSC with the necessary tools to address potential fire emergencies that may arise within and outside of their workstation.

Speaking on the donation, Jumade Adejola, CEO at Surveillant Fire Limited, expressed the company’s dedication to making a positive impact within the community. “Surveillant Fire Limited is honored to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps by providing these fire extinguishers,” Adejola said. “We believe that by contributing these essential fire safety tools, we are helping to enhance the overall safety of the FRSC Headquarters and the dedicated personnel who work tirelessly to ensure the road safety in Lagos state.”

The FRSC extended its heartfelt appreciation to Surveillant Fire Limited for the thoughtful donation. Speaking to the fire safety’s proactive approach to safeguarding the corps and well well-being of the people in its environment, Babatunde Farinloye, the FRSC Sector Commander, Lagos Sector Command, said, “We sincerely appreciate Surveillant Fire Limited’s generous donation to us. We find this very thoughtful and believe that collaborations like this, between government agencies and companies in the private sector, will only yield much good for society. These fire extinguishers donated by Surveillant Fire Limited will be strategically placed throughout the premises, ensuring quick access in the event of a fire emergency.”

“How can you have a car worth millions of naira, or a car worth a huge investment, but you can’t buy an affordable fire extinguisher? There is a need to protect these investments by having the right fire safety equipment or fire security installation.” Farinloye urged as he urged Nigerians to protect what they love.