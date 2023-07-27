Insurers, FRSC strengthen ties on safety, protection of road users

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have resolved to further strengthen their long-standing relationship as well as explore other areas of mutual collaboration for the nation’s benefit.

The two organisations reached the resolution when Olusegun Omosehin, chairman of NIA led a delegation of members of the governing council of the institute on a working visit to Dauda Ali Biu, the FRSC corps marshal, in Abuja recently.

According to Omosehin, the visit was in line with the theme of his tenure: “Expanding the frontiers of insurance through partnership and stakeholders, aimed at exploring other areas of mutual collaboration between the two bodies.

Addressing the corps marshal and his team, the NIA boss congratulated him on his appointment and acknowledged the good work of the FRSC in curbing road accidents through periodic checks on the road, which is positively impacting motor vehicle administration in Nigeria.

He expressed the support of the association to the FRSC and urged the leadership to intensify their campaign for safety on the roads by emphasising the need for motorists to obtain the necessary insurance policies in line with the relevant laws of the land.

The chairman assured that “the NIA will continue to be a strong ally and do all within its powers to support the corps marshal and his team. “Our appeal is that the FRSC should continue to help ensure the validation of genuine insurance in line with the law”. he added.

He promised that NIA will collaborate with the FRSC to address the concern of victims of motor vehicle accidents and adequately compensate them through continued access to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database platform that would aid verification of insurance documents presented by motorists to FRSC field officers which should include passenger liability cover.

Biu on his part, thanked the NIA delegation for the visit and urged the association to maintain more frequent interaction and extend the same to other enforcement agencies to ensure total eradication of fake insurance. He added that creating more awareness on the benefits of insurance will encourage more vehicle owners to embrace insurance.

Yetunde Ilori, the director-general of the association, in her remarks, thanked the corps marshal for the opportunity to visit and discuss matters of mutual interest between the two institutions.