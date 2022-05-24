Business Day, NGX hosts 7th Nigerian Investor Value Awards

Nigeria’s foremost finance and business intelligence newspaper, Businessday, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) honored leaders of private and public companies listed on the NGX at the seventh Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA) night Saturday in an atmosphere charged with splendor and spiced up with enchanting live performance from Elixir music band at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel.

According to Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of BusinessDay, “the Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA), formerly known as the Top CEOS & Next Bulls Awards, are meant to recognize leaders of public companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value for their shareholders through their strategic priorities, operating efficiencies, organizational values, and market engagement activities.”

In his address, Aigbogun, represented by Ogho Okiti, managing director, BusinessDay, said, “Many companies have announced their audited financial statements for 2021, and the major highlights of these financial statements are moderate growth in revenues, profit after tax, earnings per share, and dividend per share.” Corporate actions, as measured by dividend declarations, have been impressive for some sectors this year. All of these historic achievements would not have been possible without the organizations and CEOs we are here to honour today.”

Temi Popoola, chief executive officer of NGX, who was represented at the event by Jude Chiemeka, regional head, capital markets, NGX, said, “as a responsible entity known for aligning with global best practices, we recognize the importance of corporate governance and effective board leadership in driving business sustainability.”

“We choose to recognize not only listed companies that are blazing the trail in investor relations, but also those that are contributing to the development of a sustainable socio-economic standard in governance, regulation, and compliance,” he added.

The NIVA awards 2022 recognise two classes of companies. The Listed Companies category recognizes the outstanding performance of public companies listed on the NGX based on criteria such as share price, dividend payments, sustainability, brand value, market leadership, and business strategy.

The Next Bulls Awards recognize private companies that have established strong national brands, established strong market share, and established a reputation for world-class standards and processes.

NIVA 2022 Awards Winners:

Category: Best Stakeholders’ Communications of the Year

Winner: FBN Holdings Plc

Category: Listed Company of the Year

Winner: MTN Nigeria Communications PLC

Category: Best Performing Stock [Industrial Goods)

Winner: Dangote Cement PLC

Category: Board Chairman of the Year:

Winner: Access Bank (Dr. Mrs. Ajoritsedere Awosika, MFR

Category: Transaction of the Year

Winner: Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (Flourmill’s acuisition of Honeywell)

Category: Best Performing Stock (Consumer Goods)

Winner: Flour Mills Of Nigeria PLC

Category: Best Performing Stock (Oil & Gas)

Winner: Seplat Energy Plc

Category: Best Overall Investor Relations

Winner: Wema Bank Plc

Category: Best Performing Stock Financial Services: (Other Financial institutions)

Winner: FBN Holdings Plc

Category: Best Performing Stock (ICT: Telecommunication Services)

Winner: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Category: Best Performing Stock (Financial Services: Banking)

Winner: Access Bank Plc

Category: Best Performing Stock (Healthcare: Pharmaceutical Products)

Winner: Fidson Healthcare Plc

Category: Best Performing Stock (Financial Services: Insurance)

Winner: AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

Category: Best Performing Stock (Transport Related Services)

Winner: Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc

Category: Best Performing Stock (Financial Services: Micro-Finance Banks)

Winner: NPF Microfinance Bank Plc

Category: Best in Financial Reporting

Winner: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Category: Most Innovative Company (Other Financial Institutions)

Winner: Africa Prudential Pic

Category: Best Performing Stock (Construction/Real Estate)

Winner: Ronchess Global Resources Plc

Special Recognition Award

Category: Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Business, Governance and Values in Leadership:

Winner: Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako Chairman/Co-Founder, Seplat Energy Plc

Next Bulls Awards Recipients

Richmond Bassey and Yanmo Omorogbe – Co-founders of Bamboo

Oluwatobi Ajayi – CEO, Nord Automobiles Limited

Dr Uwa Igiehon – Ossiomo MD

Chika Ikenga – Chairman/Founder, Recare Ltd, promoters of Natures Gentle Touch

Sijibomi Ogundele – CEO, Sujimoto Construction Ltd

Pictures from the event:

© photos: Olawale Amoo