Burkina Faso’s military quells alleged coup attempt

Burkina Faso’s military rulers thwarted a coup attempt by army officers on Tuesday, the country’s intelligence and security services said.

In a statement, the military government said that the officers and others involved in the plot had been arrested and that an investigation was underway.

The coup attempt occurred less than a month after the military seized power in a coup, which was the second to take place in Burkina Faso in less than a year.

The country has been amid a jihadist insurgency since 2015, which has displaced millions and killed thousands.

The government has said it is committed to restoring security to the country and holding free and fair elections in the future.