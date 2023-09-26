Burkina Faso suspends Jeune Afrique for ‘discrediting’ military

Burkina Faso’s junta-led government has suspended the print and online operations of Jeune Afrique, a French news outlet, in the country, accusing it of seeking to “discredit” the military.

The suspension marks the latest escalation in a crackdown on French media in the country.

Since taking power in a coup in 2022, the junta has suspended multiple TV and radio stations, expelled foreign correspondents, and targeted French media. French-funded broadcasters Radio France Internationale and France24 have already been suspended.

The authorities accused the publication of seeking to discredit the armed forces and of manipulating information to “spread chaos” following two articles published over the past four days, Reuters reported.

Jeune Afrique said the ban was yet another attack on freedom of information in Burkina Faso.

Founded in 1960 and based in France, Jeune Afrique is a website and monthly magazine with several correspondents and contributors in Africa and elsewhere.

The government in Ouagadougou has suspended “all Jeune Afrique distribution media in Burkina Faso until further notice”, Rimtalba Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo, Burkina Faso’s spokesman and communications minister, said in a statement on Monday.

He blamed “a new and misleading article titled ‘Tensions persist in Burkina Faso army’ which was published on Monday”.