Bureau commences investigation into Lagos helicopter crash

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigations into the helicopter crash at Oba Akran area of Ikeja, the capital city of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The Bureau identified the aircraft type as a Jabiru J430; a light single aeroplane with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-CCQ operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours.

In a statement signed by Tunji Oketumbi, corporate communications person, NSIB, the Bureau said it has been notified and has commenced investigation into the accident which occurred around a little after 1500hrs local time on August 1, 2023.

The aircraft, according to the Bureau, was on a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard, before it crashed around Oba Akran area of Lagos State With no fatalities.

“The aircraft caught fire on impact but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact.

“The two souls on board were taken to the hospital,” the statement added.

The NSIB, solicited further information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.