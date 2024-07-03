Building collapse in Abuja: FEMD rescues 3, confirms no fatalities

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) successfully rescued three individuals from the rubble of a collapsed four-storey building in Abuja on Monday.

Florence Wenegieme, the acting Director-General of FEMD, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that no lives were lost in the incident.

“The building, located at 23 Nkwere Street, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Area 11, Garki, was undergoing renovations at the time of the collapse.

“The rescued victims were promptly taken to a hospital, where they received treatment and were subsequently discharged.

Wenegieme detailed that the department received a distress call around 8:20 p.m. on Monday via their 112 emergency toll-free number, alerting them to the collapse we activated multiple emergency services including the Department of Development Control, FCT Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, Julius Berger Fire Service, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Additionally, CGC Construction Company was called in to assist, and the Garki Divisional Police Command was present at the scene.

Wenegieme said that other construction workers were outside the building when it collapsed, which contributed to the absence of fatalities. She urged developers and individuals to adhere strictly to building codes, employ professional builders and engineers, and conduct integrity tests on existing structures before renovations. She also stressed the importance of using only standard building materials.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director of Development Control, says the agency has commenced the demolition of the remaining structures and sealed the premises.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Buildings and Roads Research Institute would be tasked with conducting integrity tests on other buildings in the area to ensure their safety.

This incident underscores the critical importance of stringent adherence to building regulations and the need for regular integrity assessments to prevent such occurrences in the future.