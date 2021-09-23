Buhari to establish 10 national parks to tackle biodiversity loss

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said his administration will establish ten new National parks across the country as part of measures to tackle and reverse the severe trend of biodiversity loss.

The President said this in a video message to the hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People” on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) in New York.

According to the president, other measures which the federal government will take include; expansion of protected areas, creation of Marine Protected Areas pursuant to the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD); and domestication of relevant International Agreements, Conventions as well as Laws and Policies for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Femi Adesina, a special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari added that his administration will leverage the cooperation and partnerships of the Development Partners as well as International Organisations and Coalitions for concrete action against deforestation and biodiversity loss.

Buhari further said his government will ensure the promotion and increased investments in climate-positive and nature-positive economies for sustainable environment and land-use practices to confront the challenge.

Buhari expressed gratitude to the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada whose country currently chairs the High Ambition Coalition for Nature & People (HAC) of which Nigeria is also a member and co-chair for the opportunity to be part of “this great event.”