Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Dangote others salute Mama Otedola at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have congratulated Christine Doja Otedola, mother of billionaire philanthropist, Femi Otedola, on her 90th birthday.

Also saluting the former first lady of Lagos State are Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives; Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, and Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to President Buhari as well as Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group.

They all saluted the nonagenarian in different letters sent to her on her 90th birthday obtained on Friday.

Buhari, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, joined Nigerians and the people of Lagos State in congratulating mama Otedola.

“I note your selfless service and charitable works to the people of Lagos State when you served as first lady between 1992 and 1993 and years after this period.

“In celebrating this milestone, I also recognise the many contributions you have made to the people of Epe most recently the building and dedication of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

“I wish you many more years in good health. Happy birthday,” Buhari added.

On his part, Osinbajo in a letter he also signed personally, wrote, “Dolapo and I are honoured to wish our dear mother a happy 90th birthday.”

The vice president praised the God almighty for the privilege and His grace by which mama Otedola, “now fulfil your long-expressed heart’s desire and vow to build a benefiting edifice, the St. Peter’s Catholic Church auditorium in Odoragunshin, Epe, for the worship of our Lord and continued propagation of the gospel.”

Osinbajo wrote further: “God has been faithful indeed and we bless His holy name that you not only accomplished this, but are alive and well to witness its official dedication.”

Similarly, Obasanjo conveyed the heartiest congratulations on behalf of his family as well as the people of Lagos State. The former president pointed out that the life of the nonagenarian, “has been a source of blessing and tremendous inspiration to many generations of Nigerians who came in contact with you, especially the womenfolk.”

“We therefore join you in thanking God for such a life spent in touching so many other lives positively.”

Gbajabiamila in a letter he personally signed, also wished Mama Otedola a happy birthday and continued good health, joy and peace, just as he prayed that God’s grace upon her life would never wane.

For Sanwo-Olu, the attainment of the milestone age by Mama was a testament to the great grace of God upon her life, adding that it also provides an opportunity for the state government and good people of Lagos to restate how appreciative they are of her selfless service and contribution to the development of the state.

In the same vein, Abiodun stated that Mama Otedola’s life remains an uncommon bouquet of divine benevolence and grace as well as a testimony to the awesomeness of God.

“Your graceful attainment of an advanced age of 90, in good health and sound mind, is a rare favour that is desired by many.”

Dangote, in a congratulatory letter he also signed, quoted Mark Twain, a renowned American writer and publisher to have stated that, “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”

According to Africa’s richest man, “for those of us who have been privileged to ever have contact with Lady Christine Doja Otedola, these words are in sinking tandem with her uncommon empathy and unique care for others.”

“As she attains the age of 90, I will like to join other well-wishers to congratulate Lady Doja Otedola and wish her a happy landmark birthday, greater wisdom.”