Buhari hails Tinubu at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined members, leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in rejoicing with the National Leader of the party and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, on his 70th birthday, March 29, 2022.

Bola Tinubu, is a professional Accountant and politician who has been national leader of the All Progressives Congress since the party’s formation in 2013.

He had previously served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and Senator for Lagos West during the Third Republic.

President Buhari in a statement noted the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of the country, which he said, has set a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy”

As the former Governor of Lagos State turns 70, the President notes and salutes his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

President Buhari also joined family members, friends, business and political associates in celebrating the septuagenarian, who has diligently and progressively risen on the nation’s political ladder since 1992, fighting for democratic rule against many odds, angling for people-focused development and supporting visionary and purposeful leadership.

The President prays that the Almighty God will increase Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation, and humanity.