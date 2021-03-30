Buhari orders fresh offensive against bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and their sponsors

In a renewed offensive against terrorists, kidnappers and bandits, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the nation’s security chiefs to identify these criminals and their sponsors and take them out.

The president had, ahead of his two-week medical vacation to the United Kingdom which commenced on Tuesday (today), met behind closed doors with the top echelon of the nation’s security architecture at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he issued the orders.

According to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, who briefed journalists after the meeting, Buhari declared that a situation where bandits and kidnappers are dictating the pace in the fight against insecurity will no longer be tolerated.

Monguno, a retired Major General, quoted the president as saying that “a situation where the armed forces are reactionary rather than being proactive” will no longer be allowed.

President Buhari also urged the Service Chiefs to implement the decisions approved at the National Security Council meeting last month including the shoot-on sight orders, a ban on mining activities in Zamfara as well as no-fly zone remains enforced until further notice to curb the rising insecurity in the state.

The Tuesday meeting with the Service Chiefs was preceded with the meeting on Monday with the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and Principal officers of the National Assembly.

The President also met with Governors of the Northwest , North East and North-central zones,

The NSA disclosed that “today’s meeting was not a very long meeting, but the President looked at certain issues that were presented to him in the last one week.

“Mr. President, in particular, emphasised that the comprehensive reports he has received from the Chief of Defense Staff and the service chiefs, following their recent appointment, has illuminated the need for him to look deeper into certain aspects that need to be taken care of”

“He is particularly inspired and impressed by the way the new service chiefs have started their assignment, with all the operational visits they’ve made to the theatre, where they’ve been able to address the troops, look into their immediate needs and come up with immediate, medium and long term proposals.

Businessday gathered that the President’s action followed the outcry that greeted recent attack of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and various kidnappings that targets public schools.

Speaking on the issue of kidnapping and banditry, the NSA said the menace had persisted , especially in the Northwest and the North-Central zones.

“Mr. President has made it very clear to both the intelligence and operational elements that the first assignment will be to identify the leaders of these bandits, kidnappers and take them out, in order to restore confidence in those areas.

“Mr. President has said that he will no longer tolerate a situation whereby bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and he will not also condone a situation in which our own operations are reactionary rather than being proactive.

“He has also indicated his willingness to provide all the resources required by our own troops in order to put down these criminals. They must be brought down with all the ruthlessness that is required and whoever is working in collaboration with them will be brought to book”

Montuno fingered “people engaging in all kinds of underhanded, unscrupulous, mischievous and deceitful practices,” who he said ” are working with those that are in government, in particular, critical agencies of government” adding that “we have been able to identify certain areas that are weak and these areas have to be strengthened so that these characters who are engaging in acts that you can describe as outright acts of brigandage, people who are behaving in a manner that portends a lot of danger to innocent lives, have to be fished out”

He insisted that the ” new service chiefs, as well as the intelligence community, and the constabulary forces have been given clear directives by the President to target those people who are the ones leading in creating chaos, disunity, and disharmony.”