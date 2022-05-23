Buhari in Kano, charges security agencies to protect Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has again charged security agencies to do more in securing Nigerians and their property.

Buhari gave the charge on Monday during a visit to Kano State where he also met with families of victims of last week’s explosion in the Sabon Gari area of the state.

The family members, accompanied by various community leaders resident in Sabon Gari, including the Eze Igbo Kano, Nicholas Ibekwe, were assembled at the palace of the emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero for the meeting with the president.

Buhari was in Kano for the Nigerian Air Force Day and 58th-anniversary celebration from where he visited the emir’s palace and met with the affected families.

The president said he was pained by the loss of lives and injury to many due to the explosion, adding “my thoughts and that of the nation are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured will recover fully at the earliest possible time.”

Reports had put the dead from the explosion at nine and 22 injured.

Buhari drew parallels between Kano and his native Daura and described the palace of the emir as his own home. He commended the traditional institution and the people of Kano for standing with him at all times.

The emir thanked the president for the condolences and commended him for providing a ‘fair and just’ leadership.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje announced cash support in various sums for the families of the deceased, the injured and others whose property were partly damaged or totally destroyed.

Earlier on, the president at the air force day celebration charged security agencies to beef up security and “remain committed, steadfast and resolute as we forge ahead to achieving a secure, peaceful and more prosperous Nigeria.”

Buhari, who commended the minister of defence and the service chiefs, however, charged them to “remain committed, steadfast and resolute as we forge ahead to achieving a secure, peaceful and more prosperous Nigeria.”

He noted that the air force had transformed into a formidable entity, ready to confront immediate and future challenges.

“It gives me great pleasure to be here to felicitate with you on the Nigerian Air Force 58th anniversary celebration. This is particularly because the Nigerian Air Force has over these 58 years transformed into a formidable and resilient air force that is positioned to effectively tackle both contemporary and future security challenges.

“This adaptability has thus enabled the service to respond effectively to our dynamic national security challenges.

President Buhari noted that on the assumption of office in 2015, he “promised to equip and re-professionalize our armed forces to perform their constitutional responsibilities more effectively,” adding that “we have, therefore, demonstrated the required political will and leadership as well as committed resources towards capacity building and re-professionalising of the armed forces.”

“Today, I can say confidentially that the armed forces have indeed witnessed tremendous improvement in the past seven years. In particular, the provision of modern equipment and personnel motivation through enhanced welfare are also ongoing.

The president noted that “the provision of modern equipment and personnel motivation” like the Super Tucanos and the Augusta helicopter gunships among others, had greatly helped turn the tide in the fight against terrorists and other non-state actors, and sustained the Nigerian Air Force.