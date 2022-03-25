Buhari hosts APC founding fathers, urges them to unite the party

In continuation of his engagements with the members of the All Progressive congress APC, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted the party’s founding father, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa .

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his speech at the occasion, said the meeting was his way of showing his appreciation to the critical stakeholders.

The President commended the party stakeholders and elders for their continued support, understanding and cooperation to his administration as well as keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the governing party.

He noted that the elder had in close to seven years demonstrated genuine efforts by the at ensuring a rancor free and successful National Convention of the party coming up on Saturday.

The meeting which was attended by top party members, had in attendance, the Interim Chairman of Party, Bisi Akande,the National Leader, Bola Tinubu and Ogbomnaya Onu.

Read also: Buhari, Osinbajo, governors, others attend APC pre-convention conference Friday

Others include former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Ibrahim Shekarau and Aliyu Wamako.

The meeting was also attended by the Governors of Kaduna and. Katsina states, Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Masari and Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others include the Chairman , Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party Mai Mala Buni and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.

Details of the interactive dinner held behind closed doors were not disclosed.

It would be recalled President Buhari had earlier APC Governors, National Chairmanship Aspirants of the party and leadership of the party at the National Assembly during which issues relating to the APC National Convention were discussed

In a bid to cement the bond of unity amongst the party members, President Buhari had engaged the Governors elected on the platform of the party.