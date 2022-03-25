Buhari, Osinbajo, governors, others attend APC pre-convention conference Friday

President Muhamadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leadership and members of the National Assembly as well as Ministers are expected at the party’s pre-convention conference scheduled for the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Friday.

Also to attend the conference are the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha amongst other party stalwarts.

The conference is to discuss the approaches required towards achieving an inclusive and coherent policy trajectory for the party in government ahead of this Saturday’s National Convention.

Garba Abari, Secretary of the Pre-Convention Policy Sub-committee who announced this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday said the event is with the theme; “Consolidating Democracy: Scorecard, Impact and the Road Ahead”

Abari said the Committee chaired by Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, would seek to address various segments around governance, economy and social environment with the aim to rekindle investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy at the conference.

He said: “The overall objective of the APC policy conference is to position thought leaders of the party and sector experts, deliberate on the current and future policy direction of the party and provide a reform agenda which the party will drive over the next phase of our administration building on the current achievements, including the outcomes for State and Local governments.

“The specific objectives are; review the performance of APC-controlled national and subnational governments, analyse introspective pathways towards mapping the future to bridge the gaps and unlock the productive potential of the country.

“Harmonise a sustainable implementation agenda with the implementation framework as a follow-up to existing plans, policies, programmes and projects.

“The APC policy conference will be structured into different panel discussions that will focus on core thematic areas as follows: economy, governance, and human development.

“This will enable resource persons and participants to create a central spine that holds the party’s development agenda since 2015. The sessions will be designed to be intense, interactive, and stimulating between the panellists and participants.”