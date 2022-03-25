APC Convention: We ‘ll achieve consensus before Saturday – Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will achieve consensus arrangements for many national offices of the party before its convention on Saturday.

Lawan spoke with journalists Thursday night after a closed door meeting of the APC Caucus in the Senate and the Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECP) at the party’s National Secretariat.

President Muhamadu Buhari had at a meeting with APC Governors on Wednesday requested for consensus arrangement, especially for the office of the National Chairman.

The Senate President said they are trying to achieve consensus all over the states and the zones and by the time they get to the election ground “there will be very few elective offices that will be required to be contested because we would have achieved consensus.”

On his mission to the party’s National Secretariat, Lawan said: “We have come to show solidarity with the leadership and membership of the caretaker convention planning committee. They have done so well over the years and this is two days away from the convention.

“The senate APC caucus are happy with the way they have been running our party for the past two years. They have done so well and deserve our continuous support for the standout commitment, dedication and loyalty.

“We as a party feel that this is the moment that is critical to the existence of APC and Nigeria. We need to get the convention right. We need to have a very successful convention where we will elect our leaders that will run the affairs of this party for the next four years.

“Therefore, every hand must be on deck and so what we have done is to say our hands are available to be on deck as well. We are happy that the party received us so well as it has always done.

“The chairman of the convention planning committee had expressed his total commendation to the senate caucus for not just being members but strong financial members of this party.”