Buhari celebrates Afe Babalola at 93

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday felicitated with founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola, on his 93rd birthday, which comes up on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The President, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated the renowned lawyer and educationist for lofty dreams, commendable achievements and contributions to the development of the country.

President Buhari said he shares in the joy of the occasion with family, friends and professional colleagues of the nonagenarian, who was called to the England bar in 1963, and became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, raising the standard of legal profession in Nigeria by dint of hard work, and grooming generation of lawyers that continue to carry on his legacy.

Read also: Abuja terror alerts: Buhari urges Nigerians not to panic

The statement said President Buhari celebrates Babalola for his love and care for others, envisioning and realizing one of the best universities in the country, with world class administration, faculties and departments, especially in health care and following up to provide scholarship for indigent citizens.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will uphold the lawyer and educationist in good health and grant him more strength to keep serving the country and humanity,” the statement read.