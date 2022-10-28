Abuja terror alerts: Buhari urges Nigerians not to panic

President Muhammadu on Friday advised the nation’s security establishment and entire citizens to continue to be vigilant and careful with security, saying it is important to avoid panic.

The president who returned from South Korea in the early hours of Friday, in a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, urged Nigerians to remain calm, adding “The recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic”

He noted that Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens, adding that “ UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations. Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

“However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream,” he said.

The statement noted that attacks are being foiled, adding that “Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential.

“Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of the government. Security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay,” he said.

The President also assured that the government is on top of the security situation in the country.

While noting, in addition, that security threats are real and have been with us for a long while, the nation’s military, the police and other security agencies have shown a capability to deal with it, as is evident from the fact that a majority of our partners, including the United Nations agencies in our midst, have not seen the threat as being sufficient to warrant any form of panic or order citizen evacuations.

The President stresses that while being security conscious, alert and careful is crucial, it is also important that responsible members of society do not create situations leading to unnecessary panic.

President Buhari commended the military and other security agencies for the recent turnaround in the nation’s security, and directs that additional precautionary measures be put in place and that these must not slacken now, and during the upcoming festive period.

The President also expressed optimism that “given the on-going efforts on the part of the military and other security and intelligence agencies with the active support of the civilian population, the nation will emerge victorious against the current challenges facing it”.