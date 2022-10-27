Abuja mall shuts down over security threats

The Jabi Lake Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Thursday shut down its operations over security threats in the nation’s capital.

The management of the mall announced this on its Facebook account, saying the decision is to ensure safety of its staff and customers; and will remain closed until further notice.

The notice read, ” To all our valued shoppers. Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon.

Thank you.”