Buhari arrives Transcorp for APC NEC to approve primary timetable, others

President Muhamadu Buhari has arrived Transcorp Hilton, Abuja for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Buhari who arrived at 10: 05am was received by Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman in company of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate; Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives and APC Governors who were already on ground for the meeting.

Read also: Buhari urges Nigerians to resist agents of subversion

NEC which is the highest decision making body of the party will consider and approve the timetable/schedule of activities for primary election to nominate candidates for the 2023 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed the conduct of primary election by all political parties between April 4 and June 3 and threatened to reject candidates of any party that fails to adhere to the timelines.

The meeting is the first since the election of the Adamu-led National Working Committee and other National Officers of the party at the March 26, 2022 national convention.

.. Details soon