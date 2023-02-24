Buhari arrives Daura to cast his vote

Ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, Katsina State, in preparation for the Presidential Elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The President, was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, on arrival at the Katsina airport

Buhari is expected to cast his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura, alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari and other family members, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, the President’s Spokesman.

President’s helicopter landed at 5:25 in Daura, preparatory to the elections, will be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

Knowing the importance of every single vote, the President is said to have made sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff are registered to vote in Daura.

Recall that the President had also before heading home for the elections, actively participated in the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presented the flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, as his preferred successor, showcasing his record of statesmanship and contributions to economic development and democracy.