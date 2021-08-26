Buhari appoints new Statistician-General of the Federation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of Simon B. Harry as the new statistician-general of the Federation to head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This is contained in a mailed statement from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Harry is to succeed the out-going statistician-general, Yemi Kale, whose second term tenure of five years expired on August 16, 2021.

Harry is currently the director of, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department of NBS with almost three decades of statistical experience.

He joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics as statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive director of statistics in 2019.

In the course of his civil service career, Harry has contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which transformed to the current National Bureau of Statistics, the reform of the Nigerian Statistical System which resulted in the creation and establishment of State Bureaus of Statistics at the sub-national level.