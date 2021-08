Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01%(year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2021, marking three consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020. The Q2 2021 growth rate was higher than the -6.10% growth rate recorded in Q2 2020 and the…

