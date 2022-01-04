Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Doyin Salami as his Chief Economic Adviser.

The appointment was stated in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President.

As the chief economic adviser to the President, he is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses.

Also, he is expected to develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

Currently, Salami is the chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

Salami is a 1989 doctorate degree graduate in Economics of Queen Mary College, University of London.

Salami, 59, is managing director and head markets practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and a member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.