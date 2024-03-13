Budget padding scandal puts Senate under close scrutiny

After hours of drama and arguments, the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday suspended Abdul Ningi, a senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, over the budget padding allegation levelled against the leadership of the red chamber.

It also emerged at the plenary that some senior members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly were given N500 million for constituency projects, a revelation that sparked an immediate uproar among the lawmakers.

The 10th National Assembly has come under fire several times since it was inaugurated last year over public funds.

President Bola Tinubu, in the Supplementary Appropriation Bill in July 2023, allocated N70 billion to help the lawmakers settle in – a development that caused public outcry.

The National Assembly raised its 2024 budget allocation by N74.23 percent to N344.85 billion. The initial allocation in the budget submitted by Tinubu was pegged at N197.93 billion.

The increase in allocations to the Senate and House of Representatives came amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis in the nation, with millions of Nigerians battling for survival.

N3tn was inserted into the budgets for projects without locations, Ningi alleges

In an interview with BBC Hausa last weekend, Ningi, the then-chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, alleged that the 2024 budget was padded.

He said: “For the first time in Nigerian history, today we are operating two different budgets. One budget was approved by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Tinubu and the one was implemented by the presidency.

“The one approved by us is N25 trillion while the one operated by the Federal Government is N28 trillion. Apparently, we discovered that N3 trillion was inserted into the budgets for projects without locations. This is the highest budget padding that happened in Nigerian history under Senator Akpabio’s watch.”

The interview generated a lot of controversy as senators and the presidency countered the allegation made by Ningi.

Ningi, however, denied the reports on Monday, saying he was quoted out of context because he spoke in Hausa.

However, the issue led to a drama at the Red Chamber on Tuesday after Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, representing Ogun West, had come under orders 9, 10, 41, and 51 to move a motion of privilege and issue of national importance against Ningi over his interview.

All ranking senators got N500m each, I didn’t get – Jarigbe

Speaking on Ningi’s claim, Jarigbe Jarigbe, representing Cross River North, said on the floor of the Senate that ranking senators got N500 million each.

He said: “I thought this issue should have ended when the chairman of the Committee on Appropriation explained that the N3.7 trillion were under GOEs (government-owned enterprises) and the first line charge.

“That explains everything but if we want to express our grouse, I also have mine and we are all culpable. After all, all the ranking senators got N500 million each. I am a ranking senator and I didn’t get.”

Jarigbe’s microphone went off immediately after he made the statement, while the Senate was thrown into a rowdy session that lasted for several minutes before order was restored by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ningi suspended for three months

Ningi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended from legislative duties in the upper chamber for three months as a result of the allegation.

Jimoh Ibrahim, a member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, initiated the motion to suspend him for 12 months, citing allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly and the country.

However, other lawmakers, including Asuquo Ekpenyong from Cross River South Senatorial District, and Abdulfatai Buhari from Oyo North, proposed amendments to reduce the suspension to six and three months, respectively.

Akpabio, deeming Ningi’s offences as grievous, conducted a voice vote, with most lawmakers supporting a three-month suspension.

On Monday, Ningi had said he was ready to carry his cross, even if it meant suspension from the upper legislative chamber.

What it means to be suspended by Senate – Shehu Sani

Reacting to Ningi’s suspension, Shehu Sani, a former Senator of Kaduna extraction, on his X account on Tuesday, explained how he escaped suspension in a similar circumstance and what it means to be suspended from the red chamber.

Sani said the then-Senate president saved him from suspension after he disclosed the salaries and running costs of lawmakers.

Sani, in an interview in 2018, revealed that he and his colleagues received N13.5 million monthly as “running costs.”

He said that the running cost does not include a N700,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances, which they also received.

He said: “Suspension in the Senate means a senator will not be allowed to attend the plenary and will be prohibited from attending committee meetings and participating in oversight functions. His Salary, allowances and all entitlements will be blocked. He will not have access to his office and he is expected not to be seen within the premises of the National Assembly until the suspension is lifted.

“When I publicly disclosed the salaries and running costs of lawmakers, it was the then-Senate president who saved me from suspension. If you talk too much, your ‘bodi go’ tell you, that is why even opposition ‘no fit’ oppose too much.”