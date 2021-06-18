BREAKING: Sheraton Hotel evacuates guests as LPG tanker explodes

A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker explosion at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, opposite Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday night has left no fewer than 13 persons with various degrees of injuries and about 25 cars destroyed.

The tanker conveying LPG exploded and caught fire at about 10.32 pm on Thursday, throwing the environment into a panic.

The fire caused serious damage to Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

BusinessDay learnt that all the guests at Sheraton have been evacuated and the incident is causing heavy traffic in the Ikeja GRA axis.

Ibrahim Farinloye, acting zonal coordinator, South-West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikeja on Friday that the explosion was alleged to have been caused by leakage while the LPG tanker was in motion.

“The resulting fire travelled with the wind to the premises of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza besides Sheraton Hotels, which houses different commercial outfits including a Chinese Restaurant,” Farinloye said.

He said the fire was extinguished at about 12.30 am after concerted efforts of five fire trucks from the Lagos State Fire Service and two trucks from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit.

“The initial search and rescue activities revealed that 13 persons sustained various degrees of burns. Out of this, nine are males while four are females,” he said.

Farinloye said the affected victims were given First Aid at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).