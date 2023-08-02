Bosun Tijani, CcHub co-founder, makes Tinubu’s ministerial list

Bosun Tijani, CcHub co-founder and 18 others make the fresh list in the second batch of ministerial nominees’ from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This second batch of ministerial nominees was submitted at precisely 03:19 pm, following the initial list of 28 nominees that Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President presented last week.

Tijani is the CEO and co-founder of CcHub, one of Africa’s leading technology hubs. Under his leadership, CcHub has expanded its presence across Nigeria, Kenya, and Namibia, transforming from its humble beginnings in Yaba into a powerful catalyst for tech advancement in Africa.

He holds a BSc. in Economics and a Diploma in Computer Science from the University of Jos, Nigeria, and an MSc. in Information Systems and Management from Warwick Business School in England. In March of this year, Tijani accomplished his PhD in Innovation and Economic Development from the University of Leicester.