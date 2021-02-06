Borderless Trade launches first women in business breakfast salon series

The Borderless Trade Network has announced its first virtual edition of the Borderless Trade Salon Series: Women in Business Breakfast Meeting.

The two-day virtual event scheduled for February 8-9, 2021 has been designed specifically for women in business to give them leverage to progress in the international business world.

With Nigeria’s push towards increased export trade and the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the organisers say it has become imperative to build a platform to empower and sensitise women in business on ways to scale their businesses in order to compete adequately with their international counterparts.

The #BTSS programme is in partnership with the US Consulate Lagos and Ascend Studios Foundation for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme.

OBA Inc. partnering with The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), being a White-House initiative with the goal of having empowered 50 million women economically and financially by 2025, has set out to familiarise women in business about the operational protocols of the AfCFTA.

Read Also: What AfCFTA can learn from West Africa trade pact pitfalls

The workshop with a team of excellent industry experts and thought leaders will cover sensitisation on the operating protocols of the AfCFTA agreement; the basic implementation process of the AfCFTA; a deeper understanding of the cognitive and intellectual requirements for the modern businesswoman; networking with industry contemporaries and forming strong small focus support groups to gain united fronts for the coming tides.

The speakers at the event will share insights about the trade and export industry, the AfCFTA and its protocols, and all the factors necessary to compete at international levels and achieve set career goals.

Olori Boye-Ajayi, convener and president, The Borderless Trade Network, will be the host for the workshop.

Shade Bembatoum, CEO, African Sustainable SME Export Trade Solutions (ASSETS), will be discussing “Women taking a new perspective on the benefit of export & regional trade”, while Babajide Sodipo, senior manager, AU/AfCFTA Relations and Trade Policy at Afreximbank, will speak on “Repositioning your business for the AfCFTA”.

The topic “Strategies & Support Services for Women in Business to Succeed in AfCFTA” will be adequately covered in an interesting session by Dorothy Ogbutor, partner, Inspire Advisory Services Limited, Abuja, while Kola Awe, chairman, NACCIMA Export Group, will discuss “Basic Product Development and Implementation Process; Import Procedures at Regional Level”.