Bolt trains drivers on safety measures

…holds summit

In its commitment to uphold safety and security within the ride-hailing ecosystem, Bolt, the leading on-demand platform in Africa, hosted a driver-led safety summit to train drivers on safety measures.

The event held recently in Benin city, Edo state, covered ranged from both driver and rider safety, road safety best practices as well as addressing challenges faced by drivers and law enforcement in ensuring safety on the road.

“Safety matters to us – not just for drivers but for riders too. As an enabler of safety in the ride-hailing community, Bolt has continually put measures in place to ensure a safe environment for everyone through the implementation of trip-share, audio trip recording, emergency assist button, and driver-selfie verification,” said David Bulafkin, global partners community manager at Bolt.

“Leveraging its successful roll-out of driver selfie verification which curbed and reduced driver impersonation on the platform, Bolt has commenced testing rider selfies in various cities across Nigeria as an extra layer to enhance safety and security,” Bulafkin said.

Also speaking, Edugie Agbonahor, managing director of the Edo State Transport Authority (ESTA), commends Bolt for this inaugural summit, stating safety is a key characteristic for preserving and enhancing the state’s ride-hailing ecosystem.

“It is the responsibility of all drivers to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy just as it’s the responsibility of government to ensure the roads are in good condition,” she said.

“To foster a conducive environment for ride-hailing operations ESTA has developed a ride-hailing regulation. Once gazetted, this regulation would serve as the regulatory framework governing the ride-hailing ecosystem to promote orderliness, eradicate the misconception that ride-hailing drivers are traditional car hire, and curb harassment by local government task forces.”

According to her, the state is also looking to adopt technology by introducing API integration with operators and issuing visual identifiers for ride-hailing drivers, exempting them from daily ticketing and facilitating smoother interactions with local authorities which underscores the collaborative efforts between government and industry stakeholders to ensure the safety and sustainability of ride-hailing operations in Edo State.

Themed ‘Safe for All: Navigating The Future of Ride-Hailing’ symbolises a pivotal milestone in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the ride-hailing community. As the summit participants collectively drive the wheels of safety forward, it reinforces the shared commitment to creating a sustainable and safe environment for all.

“At Bolt, we recognise safety as a collective responsibility, with our driver partners being integral to our service. Their welfare is our top concern,” said Weyinmi Aghadiuno, senior public policy manager, West, North, and Central Africa at Bolt.

She state that through collaboration with drivers and key regulatory bodies, Bolt is committed to fostering open dialogue, providing education, improving our safety features, and working together to enhance safety in Benin.

She added that the summit serves as a vital platform for sharing insights, exchanging ideas, and collectively striving to ensure the safety of all stakeholders within the ride-hailing ecosystem. “Bolt will rise to action and work towards implementing these initiatives.”