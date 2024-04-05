Bobrisky pleads guilty to Naira abuse charges, faces sentencing on April 9

In a Lagos courtroom on Friday, popular social media personality Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, was convicted of misusing the Naira. Bobrisky’s sentencing is scheduled for April 9th, 2024.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro found Bobrisky guilty following his plea deal on four related charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and large social media following (over five million), attempted to defend himself by claiming ignorance of the law. However, Justice Awogboro shut down this defense, reminding him that a lack of knowledge does not absolve him of responsibility.

Bobrisky, seemingly eager to salvage the situation, expressed remorse and proposed an innovative solution. He requested leniency, offering to leverage his social media platform to educate his followers about the proper handling of the Naira.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money,” Bobrisky pleaded. “I will not repeat it again. I regret my actions.”

This case highlights the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to combat the misuse of the Naira. Spraying money at events, a practice sometimes associated with Nigerian celebrations, is considered a form of abuse as it can damage the currency. The CBN has public awareness campaigns to educate Nigerians on proper Naira handling.