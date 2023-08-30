Blue Line Rail to begin operations with 12 trips daily in September

After years of waiting, the Blue Line Rail being constructed by the Lagos State government, is set to start commercial operations with 12 trips per day beginning from the first of September, 2023.

Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), who announced this on Wednesday, said the train service would cover 13 kilometres of the first phase- Marina to Mile 2 on the Lagos-Badagry corridor.

Akinajo, at a press briefing at the Marina station of the rail line, noted that while they initially aimed to commence operations by the end of the first quarter, delays arose due to contingencies and necessary preparations.

“We couldn’t begin operations as intended by the end of the first quarter due to unexpected issues. Although we promised an August launch, we faced challenges in meeting that timeline,” Akinajo said

She emphasised the meticulous testing of interfaces, ensuring commuter safety, and verifying the reliability of power and intermodal systems.

The official commencement of commercial operations is scheduled for the first week of September.

The inaugural train will depart at 9 am, carrying the governor and other passengers, marking the beginning of commercial services.

Abimbola noted that each terminal’s train will have a maximum stop time of 90 seconds, maintaining a strict schedule.

The service will operate both in the morning and evening phases, with ongoing tests during the day to ensure the trains are in proper condition.

The metro service will adhere to a fixed timetable, available at all stations and on the LAMATA website.

Abimbola noted that in the first 4 weeks of operations, the Blue Rail Line will offer a limited number of 12 trips, covering the route from Marina to each terminal.

Afterwards, the Blue Rail Line will increase the frequency of trips.

For the first few weeks of operations , locomotives will be used to power the trains, before transitioning to a fully electrified system but the tracks are all electrified.

Safety measures include cameras at every station, patrolling officers, body scanners, and metro police presence to prevent vandalism and ensure passenger safety.