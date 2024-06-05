Insecurity blocks rescue efforts as 30 remain trapped in Niger State collapsed mine

Ahmed Suleiman, the Niger State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has disclosed that rescue operations to save the lives of 30 miners trapped in a collapsed pit in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state are being impeded by insecurity and challenging terrain.

A statement by Hanibu Wushishi,the Director Media and Strategy, said the ministry and other relevant stakeholders were making effort to rescue the trapped victims.

It was learnt that one individual is dead, seven others sustained severe injuries, and the fate of the remaining 30 miners hung in the balance as they remained trapped in the debris.

“The ministry in collaboration with other agencies and other professional stakeholders are doing their best in seeing that the trapped miners are rescued even though it’s been over 24 hours since the collapse occured.

“The rescue efforts are still on despite the difficult terrain, insecurity in the area and the possibility of more collapse if the rescue effort is not done professionally and cautiously”, he said.

The unfolding situation in Shiroro Local Government Area underscored the pressing need for swift and effective response mechanisms to address emergencies in the face of both natural disasters and security threats.

The combined challenges of insecurity and difficult terrain have created formidable obstacles for the ongoing rescue efforts in the region.

He appealed to artisanal miners to be careful on mining procedures and call on the relevant authorities to monitor, supervise and prevent the mining which is fast spreading to every nook and cranny of the state to avert future occurrence.

“The ministry appeals for patience, understanding and prayers from all Nigerians for the successful rescue of this innocent artisanal miners”, Wushishi said.