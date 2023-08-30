Lagos Blue Rail to cost N750 per trip — LAMATA

Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA), has revealed that the Blue Line rail system is set to kick-off operations on September 4, 2023, with a trip cost of N750.

She announced this at a media briefing held at the Marina terminal.

Akinajo noted that the government’s 50 percent fare reduction, applicable to all government-owned transportation, will also be extended to the Blue rail line.

The railway system was commissioned in January 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, however, without official commencement of commercial operations.

Despite initial plans to commence operations by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the launch experienced delays.

Read also: Blue Line Rail to begin operations with 12 trips daily in September

“We couldn’t begin operations as intended by the end of the first quarter due to unexpected issues. Although we promised an August launch, we faced challenges in meeting that timeline,” Akinajo said

The service will operate in both morning and evening phases, with continuous assessments throughout the day to ensure the trains maintain proper working conditions.

She emphasised the meticulous testing of interfaces, ensuring commuter safety, and verifying the reliability of power and intermodal systems.

Operating hours for the train stations will span between 6:30am and 10:30pm.

Read also: How short term impact of Lagos Blue Rail Line will drive real estate demand

Akinajo said that the metro service will strictly adhere to a fixed timetable, which will be accessible at all stations and on the LAMATA website.

“The metro service will adhere to a fixed timetable, available at all stations and on the LAMATA website,” Akinajo said.

Akinajo also noted the prohibition of food and drinks onboard.

The Blue Line project is a 27-kilometre rail route designed to run from Okokomaiko eastwards to Mile 2 and then proceed to Marina via Ijora. However, only the phase one covering 13km, Marina to Mile-2 is ready with five stations.

The stations are at Marina, National Theatre, Orile Iganmu, Suru-Alaba, and Mile 2, while phase two upon completion, will extend the line 27km to Okokomaiko in Ojo.