Blackout in Yobe, as terrorists destroy two TCN towers

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists have vandalised two electricity power towers connecting Yobe and the Borno states.

It was gathered that the insurgents brought down the critical infrastructure of two Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Kasaisa Village, along the Kasaisa-Damaturu-Gujba road on Friday around 5:26 pm which plunged the state capital and its environs into darkness.

According to the local source in Kasaisa Village, the development has resulted in a power outage.

When contacted, the Assistant Director Public Relations Officer, Operations, Lafiya Dole Sector 2, Captain Shehu Muhammad confirmed the incident to newsmen in Damaturu.

He said: “Wallahi so unfortunate.”

Residents of Damaturu said the recurring nature of these incidents underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures to protect vital infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted power supply for the residents of Yobe State.

Recall that this is coming less than 40 days after TCN restored power in Gombe to Yobe and Borno States’ line, in a bid to end blackout in the state.